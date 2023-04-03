American Water Works Company, I – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

American Water Works Company, I which can be found using ticker (AWK) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 185 and 134 and has a mean target at $159.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $145.89 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 9.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to $147.32. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $28,513m. Find out more information at: https://www.amwater.com

The potential market cap would be $31,076m based on the market consensus.

American Water Works Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on various military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 490 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,100 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 73 dams. It serves approximately 14 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other related services in 24 states. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.79% with the ex dividend date set at 6-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.48, revenue per share of 20.84 and a 3.13% return on assets.