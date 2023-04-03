American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 35.8% Upside Potential

American Vanguard Corporation with ticker code (AVD) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 33 and 26 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $29.50. Now with the previous closing price of $21.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $21.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to $21.57. The company has a market cap of $645m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.american-vanguard.com

The potential market cap would be $876m based on the market consensus.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55% with the ex dividend date set at 23-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.78, revenue per share of 20.85 and a 3.58% return on assets.