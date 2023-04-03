American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 20.4% Upside Potential

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 271 and 224 with the average target price sitting at $242.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $201.18 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $206.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $226.58. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $95,150m. Company Website: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $114,551m based on the market consensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.05% with the ex dividend date set at 13-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.49, revenue per share of 23.21 and a 2.86% return on assets.