American Financial Group. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

American Financial Group. with ticker code (AFG) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 183 and 155 and has a mean target at $168.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $120.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 40.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10,226m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.afginc.com

The potential market cap would be $14,314m based on the market consensus.

American Financial Group., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insuranceluding primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.17% with the ex dividend date set at 14-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.04, revenue per share of 80.02 and a 2.67% return on assets.