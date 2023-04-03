American Equity Investment Life – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 21.6% Upside Potential

American Equity Investment Life which can be found using ticker (AEL) now have 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 35 with the average target price sitting at $43.89. Now with the previous closing price of $36.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and the 200 day moving average is $39.89. The market capitalization for the company is $3,094m. Visit the company website at: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,762m based on the market consensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.99% with the ex dividend date set at 25-11-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 2.84, revenue per share of 15.85 and a 1.32% return on assets.