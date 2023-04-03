American Electric Power Company – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 14.3% Upside Potential

American Electric Power Company which can be found using ticker (AEP) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 113 and 95 calculating the average target price we see $103.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $90.43 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day MA is $90.55 and the 200 day moving average is $93.75. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $46,806m. Find out more information at: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $53,498m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.65% with the ex dividend date set at 9-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.27, revenue per share of 38.37 and a 2.74% return on assets.