American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 25.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

American Axle & Manufacturing H with ticker code (AXL) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 12 and 9 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $9.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at $7.62 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $8.82. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $912m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aam.com

The potential market cap would be $1,146m based on the market consensus.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States of America. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The company’s Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. Further, the company operates across Brazil, China, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Romina, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and Thailand. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.46, revenue per share of 50.68 and a 2.63% return on assets.

