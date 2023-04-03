American Assets Trust with 7.1% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 68.7% Potential Upside

American Assets Trust which can be found using ticker (AAT) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 20 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $30.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 68.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $23.70 and the 200 day moving average is $26.87. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,430m. Find out more information at: https://www.americanassetstrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,412m based on the market consensus.

American Assets Trust is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company’s office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.1% with the ex dividend date set at 8-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.82, revenue per share of 6.97 and a 2.39% return on assets.