America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -1.1% Downside Potential

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. which can be found using ticker (AMX) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have $21.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at $21.38 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The day 50 moving average is $20.67 while the 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66,560m. Visit the company website at: https://www.americamovil.com

The potential market cap would be $65,813m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.97% with the ex dividend date set at 29-9-2022 (DMY).