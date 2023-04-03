Ameren Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 6.9% Upside Potential

Ameren Corporation which can be found using ticker (AEE) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 84 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $92.40. Now with the previous closing price of $86.45 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is $84.88 and the 200 day moving average is $86.94. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $22,675m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $24,236m based on the market consensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.87, revenue per share of 29.65 and a 2.88% return on assets.