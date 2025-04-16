Alphawave Semi to report FY 2024 results with investor webinar

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE), Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2024 = on Thursday 17 April 2025.

Analyst and Investor Webinar

Alphawave Semi’s management will conduct an online presentation and Q&A session at 9.30am London time on Thursday 17 April 2025. This session will cover the details of the results and offer participants the opportunity to engage with the management team.

To attend the webinar, please register via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z44aYDLUSo2p6yzPLKoUjg

Access details will be provided upon registration.

Participants will have the chance to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: [email protected]

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.