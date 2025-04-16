Follow us on:

Alphawave Semi to report FY 2024 results with investor webinar

Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE), Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2024 = on Thursday 17 April 2025.

Analyst and Investor Webinar

Alphawave Semi’s management will conduct an online presentation and Q&A session at 9.30am London time on Thursday 17 April 2025. This session will cover the details of the results and offer participants the opportunity to engage with the management team.

To attend the webinar, please register via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z44aYDLUSo2p6yzPLKoUjg

Access details will be provided upon registration.

Participants will have the chance to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: [email protected]

Latest Company News

Alphawave Semi powers AI connectivity at OFC 2025

Alphawave Semi shone at OFC 2025, showcasing groundbreaking technologies for AI and cloud infrastructure, redefining high-speed connectivity and semiconductor innovation.
Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group appoints Michelle Senecal de Fonseca as Senior Independent Director

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) has appointed Michelle Senecal de Fonseca as Senior Independent Director, effective March 24, 2025, along with key board committee changes.
Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group reports record Q4 performance, with US$185.7 million in bookings

Alphawave Semi reports a record Q4 2024 with $185.7M in bookings, marking strong growth in silicon orders and strategic wins in connectivity technology.
Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi prices $150m convertible bonds for growth and R&D initiatives

Alphawave Semi has priced $150 million in convertible bonds due 2030 to finance growth, R&D, capital expenditures, and potential debt repayment.
Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi announces leadership transition with new Chair and COO appointment

Alphawave IP Group announces John Holt's retirement; Jan Frykhammar to become non-executive Chair, while Rahul Mathur steps up as COO and board director.
Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi joins UALink Consortium to enhance AI infrastructure connectivity

Alphawave Semi joins the Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium to advance AI infrastructure with low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity solutions.

