Allstate Corporation (The) – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 29.8% Upside Potential

Allstate Corporation (The) which can be found using ticker (ALL) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 176 and 104 with the average target price sitting at $141.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at $109.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $123.86 and the 200 day moving average is $126.93. The market capitalization for the company is $29,180m. Find out more information at: https://www.allstate.com

The potential market cap would be $37,867m based on the market consensus.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, independent agents, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.26% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).