AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with 8.07% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 14.9% Potential Upside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with ticker code (AB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 44 and 38 calculating the average target price we see $41.30. Now with the previous closing price of $35.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The day 50 moving average is $37.76 and the 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $4,161m. Company Website: https://www.alliancebernstein.com

The potential market cap would be $4,780m based on the market consensus.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.07% with the ex dividend date set at 17-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.59, revenue per share of 3 and a 10.33% return on assets.