Allergy Therapeutics another six months of consistent growth

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON: AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, has provided a trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2020 ahead of its Half Year Results to be announced on 4 March 2020.

Financials

Reported revenues for the six months ended 31 December 2019 are expected to have grown to £50.5m (2018: £46.7m) representing 9% growth on a constant currency basis (8% on reported basis). The Group is trading in line with Board expectations. Geographically, there was growth across all major countries with the best performances in Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Switzerland. Product wise, Pollinex Quattro and Venomil continued to progress well, along with Pollinex, driven by superior technology and a robust supply chain. The Group continued to gain market share in Germany.1

The cash balance at the end of December 2019 was £39.7m (31 December 2018: £31.6m) which includes the £3.2m received in settlement of legal costs relating to the litigation with Inflamax.

On current assumptions, the Group will be able to fund the Grass MATA MPL Phase III trial currently planned for later this year from existing resources.

Regulatory

In reference to the Grass MATA MPL Phase III trial, the Group confirms that it is on track to start the screening for the first stage of the study during summer 2020, which will be executed in the USA and the EU. The design of this study in a stepwise approach (as communicated in November 2019) incorporates the lessons learned during the analysis of the Birch MATA MPL study. The Group has now completed and submitted its final report in relation to the Birch trial and is in dialogue with the correspondent regulatory authority with regards to that product.

Finally, in reference to the development of its peanut vaccine, following the scale up process of pre-clinical materials, GMP batches for commercial development have now commenced. The Group has support from regulatory authorities to proceed to Phase I which will follow submission of the clinical trial application, including the GMP batch data package.

Manuel Llobet, CEO at Allergy Therapeutics, stated: “This represents another six months of consistent growth reflecting the quality of our platform and our team. Despite an evolving regulatory environment, we continue to perform well and we have great confidence in our commercial abilities and clinical pipeline.”

1Insight Health Data November 2019