Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Allegion plc (ALLE) Stock Analysis: A 9.56% Potential Upside in the Security Sector

Broker Ratings

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leader in the security and protection services industry, is garnering attention from investors with a strong 9.56% potential upside according to analyst ratings. Based out of Dublin, Ireland, Allegion operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing a comprehensive suite of security products and solutions across the globe. The company’s extensive portfolio includes door controls, electronic security products, and access control systems, catering to diverse markets such as education, healthcare, and commercial real estate.

Allegion’s market capitalization stands at an impressive $10.91 billion, reflecting its significant footprint in the security industry. Currently priced at $126.82, the stock sits within a 52-week range of $114.65 to $153.36, indicating a moderate level of volatility. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 15.14 suggests that investors are expecting steady earnings growth, which aligns with its reported revenue growth of 5.40% year-over-year.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and other valuation metrics such as PEG and Price/Book, Allegion’s strong Return on Equity (ROE) of 42.39% showcases its ability to generate substantial profits from its equity base. This metric is a key highlight for investors, indicating efficient management and a robust business model. Furthermore, the company’s free cash flow of $465.7 million underlines its capacity to reinvest in growth initiatives or return value to shareholders through dividends.

Speaking of dividends, Allegion offers a yield of 1.61% with a conservative payout ratio of 28.15%, suggesting that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings to fuel future growth while still rewarding shareholders.

The technical indicators provide additional insights into Allegion’s current market positioning. The stock is trading slightly below its 50-day moving average of $127.56 and significantly below its 200-day moving average of $134.11, which could suggest potential undervaluation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.67 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a neutral stance for potential investors. Meanwhile, the MACD and Signal Line readings suggest bearish momentum, which investors should monitor closely.

Analyst sentiment towards Allegion is predominantly cautious, with 4 Buy ratings, 6 Hold ratings, and 2 Sell ratings. The average target price of $138.94 implies a potential upside of 9.56%, making it an attractive prospect for investors seeking entry into the security and protection services market.

As Allegion continues to innovate and expand its global reach, it remains a compelling option for investors focused on long-term growth in the industrial sector. Its strong market position, coupled with efficient financial management, offers a balanced risk-reward profile. Investors should consider Allegion’s strategic positioning and growth prospects as they weigh the potential for enhanced portfolio returns.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 3.38% Dividend Yield Amid Potential Volatility

    Broker Ratings

    Dover Corporation (DOV) Stock Analysis: Unpacking a 21.56% Potential Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock Analysis: 39% Upside and Strong Buy Consensus

    Broker Ratings

    Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: Unpacking the 5.32% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Analysis: Exploring an 18% Upside Potential and a 5.19% Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Stock Analysis: A 41% Potential Upside Amid Strong Buy Ratings

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.