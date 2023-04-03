Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor with ticker code (AQN) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 11.1 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have $9.32. Now with the previous closing price of $8.58 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 8.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5,781m. Company Website: https://algonquinpower.com

The potential market cap would be $6,279m based on the market consensus.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services. It offers electricity distribution, water distribution, waste water treatment, and natural gas distribution services. The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy produced by its portfolio of renewable power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, renewable natural gas, and thermal facilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.17% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

