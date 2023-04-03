Albany International Corporatio – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 12.5% Upside Potential

Albany International Corporatio which can be found using ticker (AIN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 90 calculating the mean target price we have $99.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $88.70 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is $100.23 and the 200 day MA is $93.17. The company has a market cap of $2,785m. Find out more information at: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $3,134m based on the market consensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, Italy, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.12% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.39, revenue per share of 33.02 and a 7.12% return on assets.