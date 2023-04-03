Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Alaska Air Group – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 51.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Alaska Air Group which can be found using ticker (ALK) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 75 and 54 calculating the average target price we see $62.05. Now with the previous closing price of $40.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.4%. The 50 day MA is $46.87 while the 200 day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5,348m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,098m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 91.22, revenue per share of 76.16 and a 1.58% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/Ry6ea
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.