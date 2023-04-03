Alaska Air Group – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 51.4% Upside Potential

Alaska Air Group which can be found using ticker (ALK) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 75 and 54 calculating the average target price we see $62.05. Now with the previous closing price of $40.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.4%. The 50 day MA is $46.87 while the 200 day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5,348m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,098m based on the market consensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 91.22, revenue per share of 76.16 and a 1.58% return on assets.