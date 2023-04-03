Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -8.6% Downside Potential

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 14.02 and 10 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $11.22. Now with the previous closing price of $12.28 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4,825m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $4,408m based on the market consensus.

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. Further, it holds interest in Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.82% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 135.89, revenue per share of 2.09 and a 2.57% return on assets.