AJ Bell Plc reports record growth in customers and AUA in Q1 2025

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB), one of the UK’s largest investment platforms, has issued a trading update in respect of the three months ended 31 March 2025.

Performance overview

Platform business

AJ Bell Investments

Michael Summersgill, Chief Executive Officer at AJ Bell, commented:

“We continued the strong start to our financial year as our platform attracted over 30,000 new customers in the quarter and achieved net inflows of £1.9 billion to surpass £90 billion of AUA for the first time. AJ Bell Investments sustained its excellent growth with quarterly net inflows of £0.4 billion resulting in closing AUM of £7.5 billion, up 29% in the last year.

“These results highlight the strength of our dual-channel platform, as our market-leading customer service and low-cost, easy-to-use platform propositions continue to be highly valued by customers and advisers. Our D2C platform enjoyed its strongest quarter ever, delivering record-breaking customer growth and net inflows, reflecting the benefits of our continued investment in brand and propositions.

“The UK Government’s commitment in the Spring Statement to boost the culture of retail investing through both ISA reform and the ongoing work on Targeted Support was an encouraging step. We believe a powerful combination of straightforward reforms, centred on implementing Targeted Support and simplifying cash and stocks and shares ISAs into a single product, would significantly reduce the barriers between saving and long-term investing.

“We have started the second half of our financial year in a strong position. Since the quarter end, global trade tariffs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty have created significant market volatility. This has led to increased D2C trading activity as customers use the flexibility of our platform to respond to changing market dynamics. The long-term investment outlook among customers is illustrated by the fact more than three-quarters of these trades were buys with the net investment totalling more than £300 million.

“Whilst recent volatility has impacted market levels, we have a proven track record of growing across different market conditions. There remains a significant structural growth opportunity in the UK platform market and our well-diversified revenue model enables us to continue to invest in our propositions and brand to drive long-term growth.”