Airtel Africa PLC 21.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Airtel Africa PLC with ticker (LON:AAF) now has a potential upside of 21.0% according to JP Morgan.



AAF.L



JP Morgan set a target price of 128 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Airtel Africa PLC share price of 106 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 21.0%. Trading has ranged between 90 (52 week low) and 133 (52 week high) with an average of 2,836,118 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,931,534,126.



Airtel Africa plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services. The Company operates through four segments: Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The Nigeria segment comprises mobile service operations in Nigeria. The East Africa segment comprises mobile service operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Zambia. The Francophone Africa mobile services segment comprises mobile service operations in Niger, Gabon, Chad, Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Madagascar and the Seychelles. The Mobile money segment comprises mobile money services across the Company, including payment service bank in Nigeria. It offers pre- and post-paid wireless voice services, international roaming and fixed-line telephony services. The data services provide a suite of data communications services, including second-generation (2G), third generation (3G), and fourth generation (4G).







