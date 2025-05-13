Airtel Africa Plc announces Akhil Gupta’s retirement

Airtel Africa plc (LON:AAF), a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announced that Akhil Gupta has informed the Board of his intention to retire as a non-executive director of Airtel Africa plc at the conclusion of this year’s AGM in July 2025.

The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Akhil for his invaluable contribution during his tenure and wishes him great success in his future endeavours.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like express my gratitude to Akhil for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the Airtel Africa story, from its acquisition in 2010, through to its listing in 2019 and to where we are today. His commitment has been instrumental in guiding us through numerous challenges and achievements.”