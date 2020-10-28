Airtel Africa confirm interim dividend of $1.5c per share

Airtel Africa plc (LON:AAF), a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announced that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of $1.5c per ordinary share which will be paid on or around 11 December 2020. The Interim dividend will be paid in U.S. Dollars, although Airtel Africa plc offer their shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via Currency Elections.

The dividend timetable dates are below:

Ex-dividend date: 12 November 2020

Record date: 13 November 2020

Payment date: On or around 11 December 2020

Airtel Africa said that details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira will be issued in due course.

