Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Airbus SE (EADSY): Unlocking a 26.55% Potential Upside in Aerospace & Defense

Broker Ratings

Individual investors looking for a promising opportunity in the aerospace and defense sector might find Airbus SE (EADSY) a compelling choice. With a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, this Netherlands-based industrial giant is a key player in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aeronautics and aerospace products globally. The company’s comprehensive operations span commercial jet passenger aircraft, helicopters, and defense and space systems, making it a versatile force in the industry.

Currently priced at $38.94, Airbus SE’s stock has seen a slight decline of 0.25 (-0.01%) recently, but it is well-positioned within its 52-week range of $34.24 to $47.10. Despite the lack of a trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E stands at a reasonable 21.40, suggesting investor confidence in future earnings growth.

Investors should take note of Airbus’s robust revenue growth of 8.00%, underpinned by its diversified operations. The company is generating significant free cash flow, totaling over $3 billion, which provides it with flexibility for investments and shareholder returns. Additionally, Airbus boasts a strong return on equity of 21.79%, reflecting efficient management and profitable operations.

For income-focused investors, Airbus offers a dividend yield of 1.38% with a conservative payout ratio of 33.38%, indicating room for potential increases in the future. This dividend policy underscores Airbus’s commitment to returning value to shareholders while maintaining financial prudence.

Analyst sentiment towards Airbus is generally favorable, with three buy ratings and two hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The target price range extends from $38.80 to an optimistic $64.01, with an average target of $49.28. This suggests a substantial potential upside of 26.55%, enticing for those eyeing capital appreciation.

From a technical standpoint, Airbus’s stock currently trades below its 50-day moving average of $43.87 and slightly below its 200-day moving average of $39.43, indicating potential entry points for long-term investors. However, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.19, the stock is approaching oversold territory, which could signal a reversal is on the horizon.

Airbus SE’s strategic focus on innovation and expanding its global footprint across commercial and defense sectors positions it well for future growth. As the aerospace industry continues to evolve with technological advancements and increased demand for sustainable aviation solutions, Airbus is likely to capitalize on these trends.

Investors considering Airbus SE should weigh the potential for capital gains against current market conditions and the company’s strategic initiatives. With its solid financial foundation, diversified product offerings, and positive analyst outlook, Airbus remains a formidable player worth considering for both growth and income-focused portfolios.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): A Semiconductor Giant with a 41.68% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Offers a Robust 24.72% Potential Upside Amidst Market Volatility

    Broker Ratings

    QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Exploring a 38% Upside Potential with Strong Analyst Support

    Broker Ratings

    IBM (NYSE: IBM): Exploring Potential Upside Amid Strategic Partnerships and Robust Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO): A 46.77% Potential Upside Worth Watching

    Broker Ratings

    Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Exploring a 7.56% Potential Upside in the Healthcare Giant

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.