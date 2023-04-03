Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 19.4% Upside Potential

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc which can be found using ticker (APD) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 300 and has a mean target at $331.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $277.97 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is $288.03 while the 200 day moving average is $271.75. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $63,784m. Find out more information at: https://www.airproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $76,139m based on the market consensus.

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.44% with the ex dividend date set at 31-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.32, revenue per share of 57.99 and a 5.77% return on assets.