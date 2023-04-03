Air Lease Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 45.3% Upside Potential

Air Lease Corporation which can be found using ticker (AL) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 60 and 52 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $56.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.62 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 45.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and the 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $4,371m. Company Website: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,352m based on the market consensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a fleet of 417 aircraft, including 306 narrowbody aircraft and 111 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.03% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).