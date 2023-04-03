Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Air Lease Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 45.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Air Lease Corporation which can be found using ticker (AL) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 60 and 52 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $56.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.62 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 45.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and the 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $4,371m. Company Website: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,352m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a fleet of 417 aircraft, including 306 narrowbody aircraft and 111 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.03% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/6RJaG
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.