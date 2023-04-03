Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 20.3% Upside Potential

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 69 and 55 calculating the average target price we see $61.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $51.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day MA is $50.50 while the 200 day moving average is $47.22. The market capitalization for the company is $23,344m. Visit the company website at: https://www.agnicoeagle.com

The potential market cap would be $28,087m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Finland. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. It is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.14% with the ex dividend date set at 31-5-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.31, revenue per share of 13.12 and a 5.28% return on assets.