Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

agilon health, inc. (AGL) Investor Outlook: Exploring an 80% Potential Upside in Healthcare

Broker Ratings

For investors with an eye on the healthcare sector, agilon health, inc. (AGL) presents a fascinating, albeit complex, opportunity. With a current market cap of $823.76 million and a share price of $1.99, the company operates within the U.S. medical care facilities industry, focusing on healthcare services for seniors through a subscription-like model. Despite facing some challenges, the stock’s potential upside of 80.19% could pique the interest of both value and growth investors.

agilon health’s financial performance indicators offer a mixed bag for potential investors. The company’s revenue growth has seen a contraction of 4.50%, and it is currently operating with negative earnings per share (EPS) of -0.62. A return on equity (ROE) of -42.97% further highlights the existing profitability challenges. However, agilon’s ability to generate a free cash flow of over $1.1 million is a positive sign, suggesting that the company can meet its short-term obligations and reinvest in growth opportunities.

Valuation metrics paint a nuanced picture of agilon’s financial health. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and a forward P/E of -9.07 indicates that the company is currently not profitable. Despite these figures, the stock’s price has fluctuated widely over the past year, ranging from $1.57 to $7.52, which could signal volatility but also potential for significant price appreciation.

Analyst sentiment towards agilon health is cautious yet optimistic. With 4 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings, the consensus seems to lean towards a hold, reflecting the market’s wait-and-see approach. The average target price of $3.59 suggests substantial upside potential from the current trading price, particularly attractive for risk-tolerant investors looking for growth in the healthcare space.

The technical indicators for agilon health reveal a stock that is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $2.24 and $2.94 respectively. An RSI of 24.00 indicates that the stock is in oversold territory, which could suggest a potential rebound in the near term. However, investors should be mindful of the negative MACD and signal line values, which may point to a bearish trend persisting in the short term.

The company’s business model, which revolves around managing healthcare needs through primary care physicians, positions it uniquely in the healthcare industry. By offering a per-member per-month subscription model, agilon health aligns its revenue generation with patient care, which could drive long-term growth if the model proves successful and scalable.

For investors considering a position in agilon health, the stock represents a speculative play with substantial upside potential but accompanied by significant risk. The company’s ability to navigate its current challenges will be crucial in determining its future trajectory. As always, thorough due diligence and alignment with personal risk tolerance levels are advised when contemplating an investment in agilon health.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple