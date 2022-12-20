Aferian plc 24i powers KAN to FIFA World Cup viewing success

Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN upgrades its Smart TV experience with 24i applications for multiple TV brands to maximise viewing of its World Cup coverage

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN), the B2B video streaming solutions company, has announced that its 24i video streaming platform has supported Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN to bring an exceptional experience to its viewers on multiple Smart TV devices for the World Cup and beyond.

KAN is building a reputation for digital innovation. It wanted to upgrade its existing Smart TV experience and extend it to more big screen devices, to capitalise on its investment in exclusive rights to the FIFA tournament in Qatar.

Key requirements included a right-to-left user interface and ease of use for KAN’s viewers when switching between live TV and radio channels and on-demand content.

24i’s platform has been used to create branded KAN apps for TVs made by LG, Samsung and Hisense as well as Apple TV devices and TVs that use Google’s popular Android TV operating system.

The apps are integrated with 24i’s market-leading management interface, delivered as a SaaS platform. This gives KAN real-time control of the content and user experience on all their Smart TV apps, from one dashboard.

The 24i powered Android TV app, which was the first to go live, has been installed on more than 380,000 devices during the tournament.

Tamir Cohen, Head of Product and Deputy Chief Digital Officer at KAN, said: “As a public corporation, we always aim to give the best product behaviour and performance to our users. We were looking for a strong player in the streaming field and we have found in 24i the ideal partner who shares our values of excellence, innovation, dynamism and high quality. The launch in time for the World Cup was super successful and enabled us to give a great experience to hundreds of thousands of users since the first kick off.”