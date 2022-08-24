Twitter
Aferian interim dividend dates updated

Aferian plc

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN), the B2B video streaming solutions company, has announced an update in respect of the interim dividend dates for the year ending 30 November 2022.

The Board wishes to announce a change to the dates given in Company’s interim results announcement of 23 August 2022 in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending 30 November 2022. The revised dates are such that the interim dividend will be payable on 26 September 2022 to Company shareholders on the register on 2 September 2022, with a corresponding ex-dividend date of 1 September 2022.

The interim dividend of 1.0 GBP pence per share remains unchanged.

Aferian plc is a B2B video streaming solutions company.  Our end-to-end solutions bring live and on-demand video to every kind of screen.  We create the forward-thinking solutions that our customers need to drive subscriber engagement, audience satisfaction, and revenue growth.

It is our belief that successful media companies and services will be those that are most consumer-centric, data driven and flexible to change. We focus on innovating technologies that enable our customers stay ahead of evolving viewer demand by providing smarter, more cost-effective ways of delivering end-to-end modern TV and video experiences to consumers. By anticipating technological and behavioural audience trends, our software solutions empower our customers to heighten viewer enjoyment, drive growth in audience share and ultimately, their profitability.

Aferian plc has two operating companies: 24i, which focusses on streaming video experiences, and Amino, which connects Pay TV to streaming services. Our two complementary companies combine their products and services to create solutions which ensure that people can consume TV and video how and when they want it. Our solutions deliver modern TV and video experiences every day to millions of viewers globally, via our growing global customer base of over 500 service providers.

Aferian plc is traded on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (AIM: symbol AFRN). Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has over 350 staff located in 11 offices, including major European cities as Amsterdam, Helsinki, Copenhagen, and Brno, as well as in San Francisco and Hong Kong.

