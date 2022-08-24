Aferian interim dividend dates updated

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN), the B2B video streaming solutions company, has announced an update in respect of the interim dividend dates for the year ending 30 November 2022.

The Board wishes to announce a change to the dates given in Company’s interim results announcement of 23 August 2022 in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending 30 November 2022. The revised dates are such that the interim dividend will be payable on 26 September 2022 to Company shareholders on the register on 2 September 2022, with a corresponding ex-dividend date of 1 September 2022.

The interim dividend of 1.0 GBP pence per share remains unchanged.

