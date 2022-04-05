Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Aferian acquires AI-powered video recommendation service The Filter

Aferian plc

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN), the B2B video streaming solutions company, has announced that it has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Exabre Limited, trading as The Filter, a UK-headquartered AI-powered video recommendation service.

Acquisition detail and rationale

The Filter’s cutting-edge data science, analysis and machine learning technologies help consumers find and watch more of the video content they love. The Filter’s customers include streaming providers Joyn in Germany, EPIX in the USA and BBC Studio owned UKTV Play in the UK.

The Filter’s technology will significantly accelerate the roadmap of 24i’s video streaming platform by adding enhanced analytics, recommendations and personalisation to its existing data analytics services. 24i will also market The Filter’s managed service solution to its existing OTT and Pay TV customers and prospects as a standalone service.

Led by The Filter’s current CEO Damien Read, who will join 24i as SVP of Data Products, The Filter’s team of data scientists will continue to be based in Bath and will work alongside 24i’s existing data analytics team.

The move represents a further supportive step along the Group’s 2025 strategy, which addresses the convergence of streaming services and traditional Pay TV. It is also in line with the Company’s objective to acquire key and emerging technologies that add value to its platform’s capabilities by making it easier for end consumers to find the video and content they love.

Consideration

The Filter generated a loss before tax of $0.5m for the year ended 31 December 2021 and had total assets of $1.0m as at 31 December 2021.

The initial consideration is £1.5m ($2.0m), satisfied in cash, of which £1.2m ($1.6m) was paid on completion and £0.3m ($0.4m) has been deferred until 18 months after the acquisition date.  Additional consideration is payable, of up to £2.5m ($3.2m), subject to achieving certain annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) growth at increments of additional ARR of £0.5m ($0.6m).  The additional consideration will be settled in cash and payable in two tranches, at the first and second anniversaries of the acquisition.

Damien Read, The Filter’s CEO, who now becomes 24i’s SVP of Data Products, said: “The Filter has a history of significantly improving people’s entertainment experience though using cutting edge data science. We power everything from the “recommended for you” rails in video streaming apps, to personalised recommendations in marketing and even entirely dynamic user interfaces that adapt to the individual consumer’s viewing habits. Continuously improving personalisation is enormously important to our streaming customers and our powerful insights often help to shape their strategic thinking. We are very excited to be joining the 24i family as this will help us to further develop our offering and bring this game-changing technology to a wider range of entertainment companies worldwide.”

Donald McGarva, CEO of Aferian plc, said: “With The Filter’s team expertise in personalised, data-driven analytics and recommendations, this acquisition will accelerate our vision of making it easier to connect people to the TV and video they love. As part of 24i, The Filter’s technology enhances and complements our offering, as well as opening up new opportunities to the business. I would like to welcome The Filter’s team to the Group, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years.”

You might also enjoy reading  Aferian appoints Dr Neale Foster as CEO of 24i
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Aferian plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Aferian plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.