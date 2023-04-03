AerCap Holdings N.V. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 38.8% Upside Potential

AerCap Holdings N.V. with ticker code (AER) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 70 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $76.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.37 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 38.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $59.42 while the 200 day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13,397m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aercap.com

The potential market cap would be $18,602m based on the market consensus.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 2,194 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.