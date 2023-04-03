AECOM – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.1% Upside Potential

AECOM with ticker code (ACM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 94 with the average target price sitting at $101.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $83.54 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $86.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $77.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $11,716m. Company Website: https://aecom.com

The potential market cap would be $14,193m based on the market consensus.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.85% with the ex dividend date set at 4-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.94, revenue per share of 94.75 and a 3.95% return on assets.