AdvancedAdvT acquires Goss Technology for £13.5m

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT), the international software solutions provider for the business solutions, healthcare compliance, and human capital management sectors, has announced the acquisition of Goss Technology Group Limited, a provider of a digital platform enabling public sector organisations to achieve digital transformation through innovative digital and online solutions. The total consideration comprises approximately £8.5 million in cash from existing resources and approximately £5.0 million in ordinary shares. After accounting for £6.4 million of cash acquired, the net consideration amounts to approximately £7.1 million.1

Acquisition highlights:

In the audited 12 months ended 30 June 2024, Goss reported revenue of £5.35 million, of which 71% was recurring, EBITDA2, excluding the capitalisation of development costs, of £0.77 million3 and net assets were £3.25 million.

The Acquisition was conditional upon National Security and Investment Act approval, which has been received.

Strategic Rationale for the Acquisition:

AdvT’s acquisition of Goss is a strategic move that strengthens our position in the public sector by expanding our portfolio with scalable, low-code digital solutions. This enhances integration across our enterprise software offerings and supports long-term growth through recurring SaaS revenues. It also opens up cross-selling opportunities within our existing public sector customer base, broadening our reach across the UK and Ireland and reinforcing our role as a trusted, mission-critical partner to government and public sector organisations.

The acquisition is timely, aligning with structural changes in local government, such as the consolidation of councils into larger unitary bodies, and a wider push for digital transformation. These shifts are driving demand for improved interoperability, streamlined workflows, and stronger digital infrastructure. Goss’s expertise on user-facing systems enables data to flow between front-end interfaces and internal platforms, laying the foundation for intelligent automation and more efficient service delivery. By leveraging these trends, AdvT is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the public sector and drive sustainable growth.

Vin Murria OBE, Chairperson of AdvancedAdvT, commented: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Goss, a recognised leader in digital transformation in the public sector. This acquisition aligns strongly with our strategy to invest in quality software businesses that drive efficiency and long-term value for its customers. Goss’s innovative low code solutions and deep-rooted relationships within local government strengthen our offering and broadens our reach. We look forward to working closely with the Goss team to unlock value and deliver enhanced integrated solutions to a broader client base. “We continue to look for complementary acquisitions that further enhance our offering to clients and creates value for shareholders.”

3,225,806 new ordinary shares are to be issued as part of the Acquisition with application to be made to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission of the New Shares will become effective on or around 8a.m. on 2 June 2025. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. Following Admission of the New Shares, the Company will have a total of 136,425,806 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or any change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

