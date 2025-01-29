Follow us on:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc 42.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc with ticker (LON:AMS) now has a potential upside of 42.2% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc share price of 211 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 42.2%. Trading has ranged between 177 (52 week low) and 276 (52 week high) with an average of 347,011 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £455,786,740.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent developer and manufacturer of tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients. Its surgical products, including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand, RESORBA, LiquiBandFix8, LIQUIFIX, Peters Surgical, Ifabond, Vitalitec and Seal-G. It also supplies wound care dressings, such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal brand, and under white label. Its Surgical Business Unit includes tissue adhesives, sutures, biosurgical devices and internal fixation devices. The Woundcare Business Unit comprises a multi-product portfolio of advanced wound care dressings and a portfolio of specialist medical bulk materials and multi-layer wound care products. Its products are manufactured in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Thailand, India, the Czech Republic and Israel.



    Advanced Medical Solutions Group completes acquisition of Peters Surgical

    Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) finalizes Peters Surgical acquisition, effective July 1, boosting its leading position in innovative tissue-healing technologies.
