Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Stock Analysis: A Biotech with 63.74% Potential Upside and Strong Revenue Growth

Broker Ratings

Investors with an eye for opportunities in the biotechnology sector should take a closer look at ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA). With an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.20% and a projected potential upside of 63.74%, this healthcare company is making waves in the industry. Specializing in the development and commercialization of plasma-derived biologics, ADMA Biologics is poised for a promising future.

ADMA Biologics operates in the United States and internationally, focusing on the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Among its notable products are BIVIGAM and ASCENIV, both intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) products designed for treating primary humoral immunodeficiency. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a treatment for acute exposure to Hepatitis B. Its innovative pipeline further includes plasma-derived therapeutics aimed at combating S. pneumonia infections.

Currently priced at $18.01, ADMA’s stock has witnessed a 52-week range from $11.30 to $24.51. Despite a modest price change of 0.70 (0.04%), the stock’s average target price of $29.49 signals a significant upside potential when compared to its current valuation. Analysts have shown confidence in ADMA, with two buy ratings and one hold rating, and no sell ratings.

The company boasts a market cap of $4.3 billion, reflecting its substantial footprint in the biotechnology sector. While some traditional valuation metrics like P/E and PEG ratios are unavailable, the forward P/E stands at 18.76, suggesting that the market expects future earnings growth.

Technically, ADMA’s 50-day moving average of $19.01 and 200-day moving average of $18.74 indicate stability, although the RSI (14) at 80.86 suggests the stock may be overbought. Moreover, the MACD of -0.48, with a signal line at -0.53, highlights potential caution for momentum traders.

ADMA’s financial performance is underscored by a robust EPS of 0.84 and a remarkable return on equity of 78.45%, further complemented by a free cash flow of over $52 million. Despite not offering a dividend, the company’s reinvestment strategy is evident in its payout ratio of 0.00%. This approach supports continuous growth and expansion in its core operations.

As the company continues to expand its pipeline and distribution channels, the potential for revenue and market share growth remains high. For investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector, particularly in biotechnology, ADMA Biologics represents an intriguing opportunity with its strong growth metrics and considerable upside potential.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple