Actual Experience three year framework extension with Accenture

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics as a service company, has announced that following the recent development of its new Human Experience Management offerings for its partners, it has signed a 3-year extension of its framework agreement with Proquire, the procurement arm of Accenture plc. The new offerings have been added to the agreement and will be available for Accenture client engagements globally. Whilst the agreement does not represent a guaranteed revenue generation, the Board of Actual Experience believes that Accenture has the potential to become a significant Channel Partner.

In the current environment, enabling efficient and effective remote working is a priority for most large businesses. The new HXM offerings analyse the human experience of an organisation’s digital business and apply advanced algorithms and correlation techniques to understand its impact on operational efficiency, digital inequality, wellbeing and wasted payroll. For Actual Experience’s Channel Partners and their customers, the new offerings provide the insight required to improve and bring consistency to the human experience of staff working at home, or in corporate offices. As a result, companies will be able to access significant economic benefits as well as delivering an improved working environment for their employees working from home.

Phil Surrell, UKI Digital Workplace Lead, of Accenture, said: “Accenture’s Digital Workplace practice is excited to be adding Actual Experience to its suite of strategic allies. The alliance will enhance our digital services that focus on the employee experience, particularly in the current context of increased remote working practices.”

Dave Page, CEO of Actual Experience plc, said: “We have been developing the new HXM offerings with our Channel Partners and we are delighted that Accenture has chosen to add the new offerings and extend our framework agreement. We believe that the length of this extension demonstrates the value they see in the new offerings for their global customer base .”

