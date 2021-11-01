Actual Experience secures two further contracts for Business Impact Assessment

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced that it has secured two further contracts for Business Impact Assessment. The first has been agreed with a Channel Partner to use across its own organisation. This will assist in planning its hybrid workplace strategy, whilst also providing a powerful reference as it sells to its own customers. The second contract is with a leading global food and beverages business.

Under the terms of the BIA contracts, Actual Experience will analyse the Channel Partner’s and the customer’s digital workplace in order to quantify the opportunity each has to accelerate their people, planet and business agenda through the improvement of their digital workplace. In this way, the BIA is designed to establish the economic rationale for the Channel Partner to move to a Continuous Improvement (CI) contract, the ongoing use of our analytics to help the organisation improve its digital workplace. This is a key component of our ‘land and expand’ strategy. The BIAs will initially analyse a representative proportion of the customers respective workforces; our Channel Partner and their customer each have over 100,000 employees globally.

These orders represent two of a growing number of direct sales and Channel Partner sales opportunities that the Company is currently targeting. The current total addressable market of employees in the enterprises that we are targeting has grown from four million to more than 12 million since January 2021.