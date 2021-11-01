Actual Experience secures two further contracts for Business Impact Assessment

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced that it has secured two further contracts for Business Impact Assessment. The first has been agreed with a Channel Partner to use across its own organisation. This will assist in planning its hybrid workplace strategy, whilst also providing a powerful reference as it sells to its own customers. The second contract is with a leading global food and beverages business.
Under the terms of the BIA contracts, Actual Experience will analyse the Channel Partner’s and the customer’s digital workplace in order to quantify the opportunity each has to accelerate their people, planet and business agenda through the improvement of their digital workplace. In this way, the BIA is designed to establish the economic rationale for the Channel Partner to move to a Continuous Improvement (CI) contract, the ongoing use of our analytics to help the organisation improve its digital workplace. This is a key component of our ‘land and expand’ strategy. The BIAs will initially analyse a representative proportion of the customers respective workforces; our Channel Partner and their customer each have over 100,000 employees globally.
These orders represent two of a growing number of direct sales and Channel Partner sales opportunities that the Company is currently targeting. The current total addressable market of employees in the enterprises that we are targeting has grown from four million to more than 12 million since January 2021.
Dave Page, CEO of Actual Experience plc, commented:
“I am delighted to report continued momentum with these two further new business wins with global blue-chip enterprises, both of which provide validation of the quality and relevance of our technology offering. It is significant that a Channel Partner has chosen to deploy our software in its own business, and I am pleased to report that both projects are now active and measuring data.
“These new business wins demonstrate our ‘land and expand’ business model and our ability to attract and retain large global blue-chip customers. Since the pivot to the professional services model we have landed four new contracts, the first of which has recently transitioned to a CI, and we are working with all of our new customers to secure similar transitions to larger CI contracts.”