Don't Miss
Home » News » PLC News » Actual Experience receives order from Oracle Corporation for its new HXM offering
Actual Experience

Actual Experience receives order from Oracle Corporation for its new HXM offering

1st October 2020

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced it has received an order from Oracle Corporation for its new Human Experience Management offering.

The order will see ACT undertake an analysis of the human experience of the customers of a global financial services company. The HXM offering analyses the human experience of an organisation’s digital ecosystem and uses advanced algorithms and correlation techniques to understand the brand impact of poor human experience. 

Dave Page, Co-Founder & CEO, Actual Experience said: “This is a small initial order to demonstrate the effectiveness of our solution. We are hopeful that it will lead to further work with Oracle and a deepening of our relationship.”

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.