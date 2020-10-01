Actual Experience receives order from Oracle Corporation for its new HXM offering

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced it has received an order from Oracle Corporation for its new Human Experience Management offering.

The order will see ACT undertake an analysis of the human experience of the customers of a global financial services company. The HXM offering analyses the human experience of an organisation’s digital ecosystem and uses advanced algorithms and correlation techniques to understand the brand impact of poor human experience.

Dave Page, Co-Founder & CEO, Actual Experience said: “This is a small initial order to demonstrate the effectiveness of our solution. We are hopeful that it will lead to further work with Oracle and a deepening of our relationship.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn