Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Actual Experience make senior hire with a proven track record of revenue creation

Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced the appointment of Roy Jugessur as the Company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. This new role will strengthen our customer engagement, sales, and marketing functions as we progress from start-up to scaleup and build out our pipeline of new business opportunities.

Roy joins the Company with a proven track record of improving revenue generation with over 15 years’ experience leading sales teams and spearheading three scaleups, across a wide range of disciplines and markets, specifically software, SaaS, and Cloud solutions. He has held various executive sales positions at companies including Experian, CheetahMail, Selligent Marketing Cloud, and Thunderhead.  Roy also remains an Advisory Board Member for SentiSum, a customer experience analytics platform.

Dave Page, CEO of Actual Experience plc, commented:

“On behalf of the board and our staff, I am pleased to welcome Roy to the Company. Roy is a proven dynamic leader and revenue growth professional, who brings with him a wealth of experience. Roy’s appointment represents a significant strengthening of our executive team and sales function as we focus on progressing from start-up to scaleup and converting potential opportunities into contract wins.”

Actual Experience’s goal is to make the digital world work for everyone, everywhere, all of the time. As the working world evolves post-pandemic, the global shift to a flexible hybrid model has brought with it a significant challenge; how do businesses create an environment that gives their people what they need to thrive, whilst protecting the commercial efficiency of the business and driving growth at the same time?

By underpinning their strategic decision making with our data-driven insights, our customers gain the clarity and confidence needed to build sustainable ecosystems within their organisations – delivering both a great employee experience and increasing the efficiency of the digital workplace. Powered by over 10 years of academic research, our service doesn’t need any interaction with employees to provide a unique and highly actionable dataset that People, Technology and Finance leaders can rely upon to plan impactful projects against their most critical agenda items including wellbeing, profitability, DE&I and ESG initiatives.

You might also enjoy reading  Actual Experience employees and Directors buy shares in company
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Actual Experience Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Actual Experience Plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.