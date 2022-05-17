Actual Experience make senior hire with a proven track record of revenue creation

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced the appointment of Roy Jugessur as the Company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. This new role will strengthen our customer engagement, sales, and marketing functions as we progress from start-up to scaleup and build out our pipeline of new business opportunities.

Roy joins the Company with a proven track record of improving revenue generation with over 15 years’ experience leading sales teams and spearheading three scaleups, across a wide range of disciplines and markets, specifically software, SaaS, and Cloud solutions. He has held various executive sales positions at companies including Experian, CheetahMail, Selligent Marketing Cloud, and Thunderhead. Roy also remains an Advisory Board Member for SentiSum, a customer experience analytics platform.

Dave Page, CEO of Actual Experience plc, commented: “On behalf of the board and our staff, I am pleased to welcome Roy to the Company. Roy is a proven dynamic leader and revenue growth professional, who brings with him a wealth of experience. Roy’s appointment represents a significant strengthening of our executive team and sales function as we focus on progressing from start-up to scaleup and converting potential opportunities into contract wins.”

Actual Experience’s goal is to make the digital world work for everyone, everywhere, all of the time. As the working world evolves post-pandemic, the global shift to a flexible hybrid model has brought with it a significant challenge; how do businesses create an environment that gives their people what they need to thrive, whilst protecting the commercial efficiency of the business and driving growth at the same time?

By underpinning their strategic decision making with our data-driven insights, our customers gain the clarity and confidence needed to build sustainable ecosystems within their organisations – delivering both a great employee experience and increasing the efficiency of the digital workplace. Powered by over 10 years of academic research, our service doesn’t need any interaction with employees to provide a unique and highly actionable dataset that People, Technology and Finance leaders can rely upon to plan impactful projects against their most critical agenda items including wellbeing, profitability, DE&I and ESG initiatives.