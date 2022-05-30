Actual Experience launch new Digital Workplace Management System portal

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the Human Experience Analytics-as-a-Service company, has announced the launch of its new Digital Workplace Management System (DWMS) portal. By providing an engaging and intuitive interface, the new portal brings the Company’s Human Experience insights to life for customers and forms a stronger foundation for their strategic decision making as they build sustainable new ways of working within their organisations.



To ensure the portal is as refined and market ready as possible, the Company has been actively engaging with both their existing and prospective customer base to align the development effort directly to the needs of the commercial landscape.



The Product team has developed this innovative new offering and will continue to drive a deep understanding of the needs of customers and the wider market into the work of the Company. The team is led by Scarlet Jeffers, a recent hire who has taken on the role of the Company’s Chief Product Officer. This appointment saw a significant strengthening of our product development and customer experience expertise.

Scarlet brings ten years of experience in product leadership and taking products to market, specialising in new product development and pivots to achieve product-market fit. With experience working at Apple and EY and also co-founding and scaling successful SaaS startups, she brings the knowledge and experience needed to apply our unique technology to the current market needs and to lead the Company through a growth phase to scale.

