Actual Experience Kirsten English to be put forward as Chair

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced the following changes to its board structure, further to the RNS dated 8 April 2021.

As per the previous announcement, Stephen Davidson will be retiring from his role as Chair of the Board at the time of the Company’s next AGM, expected to take place in March 2022. Stephen will put his name forward for re-election to the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

We are pleased that Kirsten English, a current Non-Executive Director, will be put forward as Chair, with effect from the AGM to replace Stephen. Kirsten was appointed to Actual Experience’s Board in January 2020 and is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at Euroclear UK (EUI). Previously, Kirsten has held executives roles in FTSE 25, SME and Private Equity businesses internationally including CEO and Chair assignments.