Actual Experience employees and Directors buy shares in company

Actual Experience plc (AIM: ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has confirmed that it has issued 28,675 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the capital of Actual Experience, under the terms of the Company’s Share Purchase Scheme, at £0.115 per share. Eligible employees and Directors were invited to subscribe for Scheme Shares at the Issue Price.

Details of the respective purchases of Scheme Shares by PDMRs/PCAs at the Issue Price and their resultant holdings of Ordinary Shares are set out below.

No. of Ordinary Shares purchased Resultant Ordinary Share holding Resultant percentage holding Dave Page 7,902 2,044,864 3.56% Steve Bennetts 6,812 281,564 0.48% Jane Davidson (Spouse of Stephen Davidson) 3,187 101,536 0.17% Sir Bryan Carsberg 3,478 18,621 0.03% Kirsten English 6.596 90,625 0.15%

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 9 May 2022. Following Admission, the Actual Experience will have a total of 57,392,795 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.