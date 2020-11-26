Actual Experience Channel Partners are starting to generate a large addressable opportunity

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics as a service company, has provided the following Channel Partner Update.

New Purchase Order

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received a Purchase Order from one of its Channel Partners in connection with a major deployment of its recently launched Human Experience Management offering. The Channel Partner’s customer is a leading global energy supplier. This opportunity represents a significant milestone for the Company and will represent the first large-scale deployment of a Business Impact Assessment project. The Company’s software will analyse the digital experience of 10,000 home and office-based employees for one month. This confirms the emerging opportunity for the BIA offering to meet the urgent need of its Channel Partners and their enterprise customers as they address the continued challenges of COVID-19-related changes and newly established ways of working across the world.

A recent publication by McKinsey stated “COVID-19 has pushed technologies over the tipping point and transformed business forever“.

The Company’s software will be used to analyse the human experience for this customer for all its UK employees of all key commercial applications, quantifying the impact the employee experience has on top level business metrics and objectives such as operational efficiency, equality, carbon footprint and wellbeing. Depending on the extent of the business impact identified by the BIA, the customer may choose to proceed to the ongoing HXM Continuous Improvement (‘CI’) service.

Channel Partner progress

Since August 2020, the Company has announced amendments to agreements with two of its Channel Partners to facilitate the sale of its new HXM offerings. A third Channel Partner required no amendment to its agreement to sell the new offerings. The introduction of HXM is expected to result in a significant reduction in sales cycles, as well as facilitating a seat-based pricing model. Since August, the Company’s Channel Partners have rapidly established a list of target customers amounting to over 4 million addressable employees or seats.