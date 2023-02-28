Actual Experience appoints Barry Hoffman as independent Non-Executive Director

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the Digital Workplace Management Systems provider, has announced the appointment of Barry Hoffman to the Board of the Company as an independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from the completion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 March 2023. Mr Hoffman has over twenty years’ experience in strategic and operational Human Resources roles in the technology and real estate sectors and has also served as a Non-Executive Director for a leading global charity. Barry is currently Chief People Officer of Land Securities Group plc and was previously Group HR Director of Computacenter plc from 2011 until 2019. Prior to this, Barry held a series of senior HR roles in the technology consultancy sector.

As previously announced, Stephen Davidson has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the Board following the completion of the AGM, having joined in February 2014.

Mr Hoffman will become Chair of the Remuneration committee of the Board following Mr. Davidson’s retirement. At that time, Mr Hoffman will also join the Audit and Nomination committees of the Board.

Kirsten English, Chair of Actual Experience, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Barry to Actual Experience. Barry brings a combination of skills to Actual including extensive Human Resources experience and driving business change and growth through the people agenda. His background is particularly suited to bringing insights into the digital workplace services marketplace as we evolve our products and marketing approach in this area. I would like to thank Stephen for his many years of dedicated service to the Company. His experience and stewardship have been instrumental in the progress of Actual Experience, and I have been grateful for his wise counsel.”

Barry Hoffman commented: “This is an exciting time in Actual Experience’s development. In particular, I have been impressed with the quality and sophistication of the company’s Digital Workplace Management Platform, and its obvious relevance to the urgent need for leadership teams to effectively manage complex hybrid business working environments. I am looking forward to contributing to the success of the business”.

Additional Information in respect of the AIM Rules

The following information regarding the appointment of Barry Hoffman, aged 54, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr Hoffman currently holds the following directorships and partnerships:

Land Securities Properties Limited

Blue Kangaroo Services Ltd

Hockeridge View Management Company

Mr Hoffman has not held any directorships or partnerships that have ceased in the past five years and as at the date of this announcement, Barry Hoffman does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.