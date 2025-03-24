ACNB Corporation (ACNB) – A Regional Banking Titan with Strong Revenue Growth and Attractive Dividend Yield

ACNB Corporation (ACNB), a financial heavyweight in the regional banking industry, continues to catch the attention of investors with its robust revenue growth and appealing dividend yield. Based in the United States, ACNB has a market capitalization of $442.9 million and is listed on the stock exchange under the financial services sector.

The current stock price of ACNB is 42.01 USD, with a marginal increase of 0.02% in its recent price change. The company’s shares have been trading within a 52-week range of 30.55 to 50.72, indicating strong potential for capital gains for investors who are looking for growth stocks in the financial sector.

Although the company’s trailing P/E ratio is not available, its forward P/E stands at 9.20, suggesting that investors are willing to pay a relatively low price for future earnings. Unfortunately, other valuation metrics such as PEG Ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA are not available at the moment.

In terms of performance, ACNB showcased a remarkable revenue growth of 21.50%. The company also posted an EPS of 3.73 and a return on equity of 10.97%, indicating a strong financial performance and efficient use of shareholders’ equity. However, data on net income and free cash flow are presently not available.

ACNB offers an enticing dividend yield of 3.05% with a payout ratio of 33.78%, suggesting that the company is committed to returning a significant portion of its profits to shareholders while also retaining enough for future growth.

In the realm of analyst ratings and targets, ACNB has received three buy ratings and one hold rating, with no sell ratings. The target price range is between 44.00 and 51.00, with an average target of 48.00, indicating a potential upside/downside of 14.26%.

The company’s technical indicators show a 50-day moving average of 40.51 and a 200-day moving average of 40.67. The RSI (14) stands at 39.87, with a MACD of 0.18 and a signal line of 0.09, presenting a balanced technical outlook.

Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, ACNB provides a variety of banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company’s diverse range of services, strong financial performance, and strategic direction make it a compelling choice for investors seeking robust returns in the financial services sector.

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.