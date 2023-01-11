Accrol Group Holdings to present outcomes of strategic review

Accrol Group Holdings (LON:ACRL), the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, has announced that it will release its Half Year Results for the six months ended 31 October 2022, alongside the outcomes of the Strategic Review, on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

An analyst briefing will be held online at 9.00 am on that day. Equity analysts interested in joining the meeting should contact Belvedere Communications.

Accrol Group Holdings plc is a leading tissue converter and supplier of toilet tissues, kitchen rolls, facial tissues, and wet wipes to many of the UK’s leading discounters and grocery retailers across the UK. The Group now operates from six manufacturing sites, including four in Lancashire, which now supplies 21.5% (volume) of the UK tissue market valued at £2.1bn at retail sales value.

The Group has produced a short video to showcase its operations and investment in the extensive automation of the business.