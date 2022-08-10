Twitter
Accrol Group Holdings notice of final results and online presentations

Accrol Group Holdings plc

Accrol Group Holdings (LON:ACRL), the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, has announced that it will release its Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2022 on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

An analyst briefing will be held online at 9.00 am on that day. Equity analysts interested in joining the meeting should contact Belvedere Communications.

As part of the Group’s Results roadshow, the management will host an online investor presentation and Q&A session. This will take place on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 at 12.30pm. Anyone wishing to participate should register for the event with PI World at: https://bit.ly/ACRL_FY22.

Accrol Group Holdings plc is a leading tissue converter and supplier of toilet tissues, kitchen rolls, facial tissues, and wet wipes to many of the UK’s leading discounters and grocery retailers across the UK. Following the recent acquisitions of LTC in Leicester and JD in Flint, North Wales, the Group now operates from six manufacturing sites, including four in Lancashire, which generate revenues totalling c.16% of the £2.1bn UK retail tissue market.

