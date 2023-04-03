Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 23.9% Upside Potential

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 21 and 14 calculating the average target price we see $16.75. Now with the previous closing price of $13.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $14.45 and the 200 day MA is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1,448m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,794m based on the market consensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.16% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).