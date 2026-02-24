Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 7.68% Potential Upside

For investors considering the healthcare sector, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) presents an intriguing opportunity. As a major player in providing behavioral healthcare services across the United States and Puerto Rico, Acadia Healthcare operates a broad range of facilities, including acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and outpatient behavioral healthcare services. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company has carved out a niche in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Acadia’s current market capitalization stands at $1.57 billion, positioning it as a significant entity within the medical care facilities industry. The stock is presently trading at $17.38, with a modest price change of 0.04%. Over the past year, its price has fluctuated between $11.68 and $42.35, indicating a volatile trading history that might pique the interest of risk-tolerant investors.

One of the standout aspects of Acadia Healthcare’s valuation is its forward P/E ratio of 10.17, suggesting that investors may be pricing in expectations of future growth. However, traditional valuation metrics such as the trailing P/E, PEG ratio, and price-to-book are unavailable, making it challenging to compare directly with peers based on these common benchmarks.

Acadia’s financial performance paints a mixed picture. The company has achieved revenue growth of 4.40%, demonstrating resilience in a competitive market. Meanwhile, the reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.16 reflect its profitability, albeit modest. The return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.69%, indicating how efficiently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ equity. A concerning aspect, however, is the negative free cash flow of approximately $361.6 million, which may raise questions about capital management and operational efficiency.

From a dividend perspective, Acadia does not currently offer a yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%. This could be interpreted as the company choosing to reinvest earnings back into growth initiatives rather than distributing them to shareholders.

Analyst sentiment towards Acadia Healthcare is cautiously optimistic. Of the analysts covering the stock, seven have issued buy ratings, six hold ratings, and one a sell rating. This consensus has translated into a target price range of $13.00 to $25.00, with an average target price of $18.71. Given the current trading price, this suggests a potential upside of 7.68%, a figure that may capture the attention of growth-oriented investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Technical indicators provide additional insights into Acadia’s stock performance. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30, which is below its current price, suggesting recent positive momentum. However, the 200-day moving average of $19.95 indicates that the stock is trading below its longer-term average, a point of caution for some investors. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 20.28 signals that the stock may be oversold, potentially offering a buying opportunity for those anticipating a rebound.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. continues to navigate the complex landscape of behavioral healthcare with a focus on expanding its services and adapting to the needs of the communities it serves. For investors, the stock offers a blend of growth potential and risk, with its financial metrics and analyst ratings providing a foundation for informed decision-making. As always, investors should consider their own risk tolerance and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.